© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

William Brittain-Catlin Investigates 'Offshore'

Fresh Air
Published July 25, 2005 at 10:00 PM MDT
Cover of <i>Offshore: The Dark Side of the Global Economy</i> by William Brittain-Catlin
Cover of Offshore: The Dark Side of the Global Economy by William Brittain-Catlin

In his new book Offshore: The Dark Side of the Global Economy, reporter Brittain-Catlin delves into the shadowy world of offshore banking.

He estimates that one-third of the world's wealth -- or $7 trillion -- and 80% of international banking transactions take place in the shadowy offices of banks in the Cayman Islands or the Islamic financial center of Labuan, Malaysia.

Giant corporations such as Wal-Mart, BP and Citigroup hide their profits in these institutions, away from the eyes of investors and regulators.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR News
Related Stories